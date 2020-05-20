Downtown Dining Week
2022 Dates Announced! November 7-13, 2022!!
The Downtown Memphis Commission supports the Downtown Memphis restaurant community with an Annual Downtown Dining Week each November.
Dining Week celebrates our restaurant community’s resilience, great food, and the people who make our Downtown dining scene the best in the region! This event also supports our Downtown servers, bartenders, chefs, kitchen, and front-of-house staff!
As always, we thank our wonderful sponsors: Coppola Winery, Old Dominick Distillery, and Grind City Brewing!
2022 Participating Restaurants (official menus in yellow – those with * have drink specials, too!!!)
117 PrimeAldo's Pizza Pies*Arcade Restaurant*Arnold's BBQ and GrillAutomatic Slim's*Bardog Tavern*Barware*Bell's Catfish and Soul FoodBen Yay's*BishopBlind BearBlues City CafeBy the BreweryCatherine & Mary'sCity MarketCordelia's market*Cupcake Cutie EtcCurry N Jerk*EDGE ALLEYEvelyn & OliveFAMFeast & Graze
The Genre*The Gray CanaryGrecian GourmetInches Taco ShopJerry Lee Lewis CafeKing & Union Bar GroceryKing's Palace CafeKooky Canuck*Little Bettie at Wiseacre Brewing CoMaciel's Tortas & Tacos*The Majestic Grille*Margie's 901McEwen's*Mesquite Chop HouseNew Wing Order at Ghost River Brewing Co.Pig On Beale